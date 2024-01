A gas pipeline explosion overnight near the Oklahoma-Texas state line in the Panhandle is now at the clean-up stage. Witnesses say a plume of fire went up 500 feet outside the Texas town of Darrouzett.

The Elmwood Fire Department assisted by crews from both states responded to the blowout. The pipeline is owned by a subsidiary of Phillips 66. No injuries are reported. An investigation will continue to determine the cause of the explosion.