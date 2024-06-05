Gas Pipeline From West Texas To Louisiana Is Under Consideration

A company says it wants to construct a nearly 700-mile natural gas pipeline from West Texas to Southwest Louisiana.

Federal energy regulators and representatives of Moss Lake Partners are traveling both states to gather public comments regarding both environmental and economic impacts before filing a permit application.

Moss Lake officials say the pipeline would transport gas from the Permian Basin to Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana. If an application gets filed and approved by early next year, a pipeline could be in operation by 2028.