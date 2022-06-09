Gas Prices Close In On $5 A Gallon In US, Hit Record In UK

(AP) — Gasoline is closing in on $5 a gallon nationwide for the first time ever. That’s according to AAA. The auto club said the national average for a gallon of regular hit $4.97 on Thursday. High gas prices are another drain on the wallets of consumers who are paying more for many other essentials too.

Gas prices are up a quarter in just the last week and up $1.90 from where they were a year ago. Pump prices have been rising steadily for months, as global oil prices rise and demand for gas increases. Prices range from an average $6.40 a gallon in California to $4.41 in Georgia.