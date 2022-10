Gas prices keep climbing. Triple-A puts today’s national average at three-dollars and 92 cents a gallon for regular. While that’s only up a penny from yesterday, it marks a 12-cent jump from just a week ago.

California drivers are still being hit hardest by high prices at the pump, with gas averaging six-28 a gallon in the Golden State. It’s a lot less costly in Georgia, which is seeing the lowest prices in the nation at three-25 a gallon.