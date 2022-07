The free fall for gas prices isn’t letting up. The national average price for regular is down to four-65 a gallon, according to Triple-A. That’s 36 cents lower than a month ago when the national average hit an all-time high of five-01 a gallon and it’s down 15 cents over the past week.

Twenty-four states are below the national average, led by South Carolina, Georgia, and Mississippi with statewide averages of four-16 a gallon.