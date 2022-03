Gas prices are easing a little. Triple-A’s latest survey puts the national average for regular at four-27 a gallon, down a penny.

Pump prices have fallen six cents a gallon over the past week. Owners of electric cars say they’re not bothered by roller coaster ride that crude oil has been on lately. Tarique Miller is with the Texas Tesla Owners Club.

He says it costs about 60-bucks a month to charge his car. That’s as much as some people pay every time they go to the gas station.