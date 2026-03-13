The price of gas continues to rise. Triple-A says the current price for a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. is three dollars and 63 cents on average. That’s up four cents a gallon from Thursday, when it was three-59, and up over 30-cents a gallon from last week, when the average was three-32.

The rise in gas prices has been attributed to the war in Iran. California is paying the highest average at the pump at five-dollars-and-41 cents a gallon, while Kansas is the lowest at three-dollars-seven cents.