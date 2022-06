The price at the gas pump continues to make Americans cringe. The national average price for regular is up two cents from Wednesday to four dollars and 97 cents a gallon.

The statewide average is now five dollars a gallon or higher in the District of Columbia and 20 states, led by California at six-40 a gallon. Georgia’s lowest-in-the-nation price of four-40 a gallon is up three cents from yesterday.