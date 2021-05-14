Gas Shortages Predicted To Continue For Several More Days

It may take some time for the strain of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown to ease in parts of the U.S. The pipeline is back up and running, but industry experts say many places will still feel the effects for several more days. They say the high number of stations in the Southeast running out of fuel and getting shipments from refineries on the Gulf Coast will pose a challenge.

When drivers are able to fill up, it’s taking more of a toll on their wallets. Triple-A says today’s national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is three-dollars and three-cents.