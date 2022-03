Gas prices across the U.S. are anticipated to hit an average of 4-dollars before Monday. AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular rose to 3-92 on Saturday, up from 3-84 on Friday and 3-73 on Thursday.

The auto club says the steady increases suggest that the national average will creep over four dollars a gallon by Sunday. The last time gas prices hit four dollars per gallon was during the Great Recession in July of 2008.