Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed

A border patrol officer works on the scene where a border patrol agent involved in an ATV vehicle crash was killed on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 in Mission, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission.

Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.

At least two other vehicles have crashed into the gate previously, including a January crash that was so severe it cracked the bollards. The gate had been in place near the National Butterfly Center for about eight years.