Gates Foundation To Spend $120M On Access For COVID-19 Pill

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Omaha, Neb. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill in lower income countries, if the drug gets approved by regulators. The private foundation said in a statement released Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 it hasn’t determined how it will allocate the money, but will use the funds to “support the range of activities required to develop and manufacture generic versions” of the drug, molnupiravir. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)