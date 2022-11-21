NATIONAL

Gay Bar Shooting Suspect Facing Murder, Hate Crime Charges

R.J. Lewis, center, attends a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church with others, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo., following a fatal shooting at gay nightclub Club Q late the night before. Lewis was at Club Q when a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub killing several people and injuring multiple others. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)

(AP) — Court records show the man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges. According to online court records obtained Monday, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. Information on a lawyer who could speak on Aldrich’s behalf wasn’t immediately available Monday. A law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity has said the suspect used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon in Saturday night’s attack.

 

