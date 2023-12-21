WORLD

Gaza Sees More Airstrikes And Looks To A UN Vote For Aid Breakthrough

jsalinasBy 137 views
0
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

(AP)–The U.N. Security Council has a long-delayed vote scheduled for Thursday on a new resolution about desperately needed aid to Gaza, where the Israel-Hamas war has created a dire humanitarian crisis.

Tens of thousands of people are crammed into shelters and tent camps amid shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies. A World Health Organization official who visited two hospitals in northern Gaza said they were doing more amputations because of staff, electricity and supply shortages.

As diplomatic efforts to secure aid deliveries and another cease-fire in the conflict, Israel carried out more strikes and other operations across Gaza, but a territory-wide communications outage made it difficult to confirm details about the fighting. Hamas, meanwhile, fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv, underscoring the militant group’s resilience in the face of Israel’s blistering campaign to destroy it.

Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Israel says more than 130 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and taking about 240 hostages.

Trump Transformed The Supreme Court. Now The Justices Could Decide His Political And Legal Future

Previous article

Weekly US Unemployment Claims Rise Slightly But Job Market Remains Strong As Inflation Eases

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD