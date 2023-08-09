GBIC Finds New Executive Director

Brownsville has named a new economic development chief for the city – hiring Bret Gardella as the executive director of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation. Gardella is coming from Bastrop, southeast of Austin, where he directed that city’s economic development corporation.

In his role in Brownsville, Gardella will direct efforts to bring new businesses and jobs into a city that is undergoing an economic transition with a new and burgeoning aeronautics industry, and a new LNG-focused energy industry.

Gardella is the first permanent director of GBIC since Helen Ramirez was named Brownsville’s city manager in January.