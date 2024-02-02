NATIONAL

Gen-Z Is Turning To Social Media For Investment Advise

jsalinasBy
TikTok has become one of the most popular sources for financial tips and advice, particularly among Generation Z.

Gen Zers are nearly five times more likely to get financial advice from social media than adults in their 40’s or older, according to a CreditCards.com report. Young investors, those ages 18 to 25, look to so-called “finfluencers” for money-saving, or money-making wisdom.

However, only 20-percent of the finfluencer content – that contained investment recommendations – included any form of disclosure, according to the CFA Institute. Like all things on social media, not all expert advice is true, or unbiased.

