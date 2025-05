The Texas House has passed the so-called Women’s Bill of Rights. It codifies sex-based terms into law, when it comes to state records.

Amie Ichikawa, with the group Woman To Woman, says it keeps biological men out of safe spaces like domestic violence shelters and girl’s locker rooms.

If this bill is signed by the governor, transgender Texans would be forced to change their birth certificates and driver’s licenses to reflect their gender at birth.