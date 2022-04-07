General: More Funding Needed For Operation Lone Star

The new commander of Texas military forces says Governor Greg Abbott’s border security initiative is running low on money.

Major Gen. Thomas Suelzer, adjutant general of the Texas National Guard, spoke to the state Senate Border Security Committee on Tuesday. Suelzer told the three-member panel that Operation Lone Star will need more than a half-billion dollars between now and the end of the fiscal year in August.

Abbott launched the initiative last year in an effort to contain illegal immigration across the Mexican border.