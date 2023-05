Congressman George Santos is in custody in a federal courthouse on Long Island to face a 13 count indictment.

The New York Republican is charged with fraud, money laundering, theft of public fund and false statements. Federal investigators have been looking into his personal and campaign finances.

Santos has faced calls to resign and a heavy amount of criticism since first revealing he lied about his life story while running for office last year.