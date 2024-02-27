Georgetown Firefighter Is Jailed In Kansas

An off-duty 41-year-old Georgetown firefighter is on administrative leave, facing multiple charges in Kansas.

Thomas County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonatas Pereira on Tuesday, Feb. 20th. He is charged with 17 counts that include kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and endangering a child. Deputies say he allegedly held six people hostage inside a Kansas home.

Georgetown officials say Periera is on leave, pending the results of an internal city investigation. Periera started with the fire department in March 2017. He was also a medic with the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team.