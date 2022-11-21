NATIONAL

Georgia Appeals Ruling On Saturday Early Voting For Runoff

Fred Cruz
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Georgia is appealing a judge’s ruling that allows counties to offer early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had issued guidance saying state law doesn’t allow voting this Saturday because it’s the day after a state holiday. Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued the state, arguing early voting should be allowed that day. A Fulton County Superior Court judge on Friday issued an order siding with the Warnock campaign and the Democratic groups. Lawyers for the state on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

 

