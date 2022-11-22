Georgia Authorities Arrest Mother Of Still-Missing Toddler

FLE - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters as he stands in front of a large photo of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a police operations center being used in the search for the boy's remains just outside Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 18, 2022. Quinton's mother has been arrested in connection with the child's disappearance and presumed death, authorities said Monday, Nov. 21. (WSAV-TV via AP, File)

(AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on several charges, including malice murder and making false statements involving her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. At a news conference, Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Simon has been the sole suspect since the child was first reported missing. Simon is being held at the county’s detention center until a bond hearing is held. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.