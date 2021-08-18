NATIONAL

Georgia Board To Review Fulton Elections, Takeover Possible

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election in Atlanta. The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state's most populous county under a provision in the state's sweeping new election law. Republican lawmakers cited the new law when they asked the state board last month to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County's handling of elections. The board plans to appoint the panel during its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

(AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board plans to take a step Wednesday toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. Fulton County is a Democratic bastion that includes most of the city of Atlanta. It has long been the target of Republican lawmakers’ ire and their attacks only increased after former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that fraud in the county contributed to his narrow loss in Georgia. GOP lawmakers last month asked the state board to appoint a panel to investigate the county’s handling of elections. The Republican-controlled state board could replace the county’s board of registration and elections with an administrator it chooses.

 

