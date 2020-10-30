NATIONAL

Georgia Governor Quarantining; US Rep. COVID-19 Positive

(AP) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife are quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said in a statement Friday that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp were recently exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Hall said both have received a coronavirus test, though he did not say if they’d received the results yet. In a separate statement, Republican congressman Drew Ferguson said he tested positive for the coronavirus Friday morning.

Kemp and Ferguson attended a rally together in Manchester, Georgia on Tuesday. It isn’t clear if the person Hall referenced is the congressman.

