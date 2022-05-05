Georgia Murder Suspect Caught In McAllen

A murder suspect from Georgia is in custody in Hidalgo County. U.S. Marshals Wednesday arrested 31-year-old Roberto Gaona, who’s suspected of killing the mother of his infant child in Brooks County Georgia.

22-year-old Yessica Torres was found dead in a vehicle last weekend. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Gaona, he was tracked to McAllen and arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Gaona is in the Hidalgo County jail waiting to be taken back to Georgia to face charges of murder and aggravated assault.