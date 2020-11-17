Georgia Official: No Sign Of Election Machine Tampering

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. A hand tally of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in Georgia has entered its fourth day Monday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(AP) – Georgia’s top elections official says a random audit of a sample of the state’s new voting machines found no evidence of hacking or tampering. According to a news release, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last week asked Alabama-based testing laboratory Pro V&V to do the audit.

The new election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million includes touchscreen voting machines that print paper ballots which are read and tabulated by scanners.

The audit was done on a random sample of voting machines from six counties. The equipment tested included the touchscreen voting machines, precinct scanners and absentee ballot scanners.