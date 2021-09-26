Georgia Rally Marks Debut Of GOP Primary ‘Trump Ticket’

(AP) — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday evening in Georgia. A three-man ticket of candidates he’s backing in 2022 Republican primaries for statewide office took the stage prior to Trump’s speech. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren’t folding in Georgia. And some say the former president’s nod could ultimately cut against Republicans in a general election in the closely divided state. One notable absence was Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who Trump has fumed about for months. On Saturday, Trump sarcastically suggested that he would prefer Democrat Stacey Abrams to the incumbent governor.