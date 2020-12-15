Georgia Secretary Of State Blasts Republican Candidates For Focusing On Him

Georgia’s Secretary of State is slamming other Republicans for saying they didn’t have access to public information. Brad Raffensperger took to Twitter Tuesday to take issue with claims put forth by Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue when they claimed they could not get an updated list of registered voters Monday before early voting began in the state’s US Senate runoff election.

Raffensperger wrote that Republicans should stop focusing on him and worry about their elections. The National Republican Senatorial Committee confirmed that the candidates’ teams have the list of voters that are publicly available. Loeffler and Perdue are running against Democratic hopefuls Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.