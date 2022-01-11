NATIONAL

Georgia Snaps 41-Year Title Drought With 33-18 Win Over Bama

Fred CruzBy 27 views
0
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game. The Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years. Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia  a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left. He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left. The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

 

Fred Cruz

US Announces $308 Million In Aid For Afghans As Crisis Grows

Previous article

Safety Doors Failed In NYC High-Rise Fire That Killed 17

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL