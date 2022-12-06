Georgia Voters Head To Polls For Runoff Election

Georgia voters are deciding the state’s Senate runoff election between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker today.

While Democrats narrowly secured control of the Senate in the new Congress, the stakes are high as the party looks to get a 51-seat majority. Republicans already control the House.

Going into today’s runoff, more than one-point-eight million Georgians had already cast their ballots before early voting ended Friday. Recent polls have shown a tight race, with Warnock narrowly leading Walker.