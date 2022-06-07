German Chancellor: RUS Cannot Sustain War Due To Western Sanctions

The German Chancellor predicts Russia won’t be able to maintain its military strength due to heavy sanctions from the West. Olaf Scholz said the sanctions are “very effective” and “very-far reaching.” He added they will set the Russian economy back by decades.

Russia has been hit hard by sanctions from many countries after its invasion of Ukraine. Scholz added even if Russia is using imports of civilian goods for military purposes, it cannot maintain its military possibilities because of the sanctions.