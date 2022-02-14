German Leader In Ukraine As Fears Of Russian Invasion Grow

(AP) — More NATO troops are heading to Eastern Europe and some nations are working to move their citizens and diplomats out of Ukraine. The moves come as Germany’s chancellor made a last-ditch attempt Monday to head off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. With the world already on high alert, U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said a Russian attack on Ukraine could “effectively now happen with no notice.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine and plans to continue on to Moscow. There, he will try to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand down. Moscow denies it has any plans to invade but has massed well over 130,000 troops near Ukraine.