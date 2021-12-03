Germany: 1 In 100 Infected With Virus, Health Minister Says

(AP) — Germany’s health minister says more than 1% of the population is currently infected with the coronavirus, and has called on citizens who haven’t done so yet to get vaccinated.

Figures published by the country’s disease control agency on Friday showed 74,352 newly confirmed daily cases and 390 additional COVID-19 deaths. The Robert Koch Institute’s calculations indicate that some 925,800 people are actively infected.

Health Minister Jens Spahn noted that the number of unvaccinated residents who are infected and seriously ill is much higher than their share of the overall population. He spoke a day after federal and state leaders announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, and plans to introduce a general vaccine mandate.