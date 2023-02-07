Germany, Denmark, Netherlands Pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 Tanks

Soldiers carry the coffin of Yevhen Zapotichnyi, a Ukrainian military servicemen who were killed in the east of the country, during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Soldiers carry the coffin of Yevhen Zapotichnyi, a Ukrainian military servicemen who were killed in the east of the country, during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) — Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced plans to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks.

The announcement follows Germany agreeing last month to allow deliveries of the more modern Leopard 2 tanks. It also comes as Kyiv anticipates a new Russian offensive around the anniversary of the invasion.

However, military analysts expressed skepticism about the potential impact of such an assault. Meanwhile, Moscow’s forces continued to shell Ukrainian towns and cities.

Regional authorities reported Tuesday that shelling in the northeastern town of Vovchansk caused a fire late Monday the local municipal hospital. Emergency crews evacuated eight civilians but reported no casualties.