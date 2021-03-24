Germany Drops Easter Shutdown Plan, Merkel Says Mistake

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes down her face mask as she arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. In the background left Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany has dropped a plan to impose a five-day shutdown over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism. Merkel announced the decision after calling a hastily arranged videoconference on Wednesday with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions. The same group had come up with the unexpected plan for deeper restrictions over Easter, which was announced early Tuesday. The plan was to make Thursday next week, the day before Good Friday, a “rest day,” with all shops closed, and only allow supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday.