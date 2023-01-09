WORLD

Germany: Iranians Held In Suspected Poison Plot aAter US Tip

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
Substances found during the search are examined on the premises of the fire department in Castrop-Rauxel, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023. In Castrop-Rauxel, there was a large-scale operation by the police and fire department on Saturday evening. A special task force (SEK) was also on the scene, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency on Saturday evening. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

(AP) — German officials say two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals.

Police and prosecutors say the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel. Prosecutors said Sunday that the men are suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism for which they had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

Duesseldorf prosecutors said that an initial search of the premises turned up no toxic substances. It wasn’t immediately clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspect had picked a specific target.

In Polar Night, Norway-Russia Kids Event Lights Up Christmas

Previous article

Nurses Go On Strike At 2 Big New York City Hospitals

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD