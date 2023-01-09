Germany: Iranians Held In Suspected Poison Plot aAter US Tip

(AP) — German officials say two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals.

Police and prosecutors say the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel. Prosecutors said Sunday that the men are suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism for which they had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

Duesseldorf prosecutors said that an initial search of the premises turned up no toxic substances. It wasn’t immediately clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspect had picked a specific target.