WORLD

Germany Looks Set To Extend Virus Lockdown Measures Again

By 51 views
0
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 19, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel conferred with the governors of the country's 16 states to discuss how to move forward with the vaccination in Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

(AP) — German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors are holding a videoconference on Monday nearly three weeks after they agreed a several-step plan paving the way to relax some rules. Since then, infections have increased steadily as the more contagious variant first detected in Britain has become dominant. Most lockdown restrictions are currently set to run through March 28. The chancellery is proposing an extension to April 18.

 

Jury Selection In 3rd Week For Ex-Cop’s Trial In Floyd Death

Previous article

AstraZeneca: US Data Shows Vaccine Effective For All Adults

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD