Germany Pressed On Tanks For Ukraine; Kyiv Airs Frustration

(AP) — Germany faces mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is airing frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies confer on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia’s invasion.

Since the U.K. announced last week that it will send Challenger 2 tanks, Berlin has faced increasing calls to supply Leopard 2 tanks or at least clear the way for others, to deliver German-made Leopards from their own stock.

Germany’s new defense minister left open whether that will happen hours after meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He said he’s “pretty sure we will get a decision on this in the coming days.”