Germany Set To Extend Partial Shutdown Well Into December

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)

(AP) – German Chancellor and the country’s 16 state governors are expected to extend a partial shutdown well into December, and discuss tightening some restrictions while allowing somewhat more generous rules for the Christmas period.

Germany embarked on a so-called “wave-breaker” shutdown on Nov. 2, shutting restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities but leaving schools, shops and hair salons open. It was initially slated to last four weeks. Proposals drawn up ahead of Wednesday’s videoconference call for extending the shutdown until Dec. 20.