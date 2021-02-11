Germany To Reinstate Border Controls Over Virus Variant

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

(AP) — The German government has decided to temporarily reinstate border controls along its southeastern frontier after designating the Czech Republic and parts of Austria as “mutation areas” due to their high number of variant coronavirus cases.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the temporary border controls and certain entry restrictions will start Sunday at midnight. Travelers coming from certain areas of Austria or the Czech Republic will have to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Germany.

The requirement will present a hurdle for thousands of cross-border workers. It’s not clear for how long the border controls will last.