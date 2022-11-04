Germany’s Scholz Urges Xi To Exert Influence On Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who urged China to exert its influence on Russia.

The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, and for coming after Xi cemented his authoritarian rule at a Communist Party congress last month. His visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy.

In his opening remarks, Scholz referred directly to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has created millions of refugees and upended world food and energy markets.