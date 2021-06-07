‘Get Used To Me’: Postmaster Evokes Trump Style In Biden era

(AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. The wealthy longtime businessman with an outer borough New York accent prides himself as a problem solver ready to disrupt an unwieldy bureaucracy. And he’s facing growing legal troubles. In other words, the postmaster general may be the closest thing to former President Donald Trump left in the nation’s capital. And there’s little President Joe Biden can do about it. As he approaches his first anniversary at the helm of the U.S. Postal Service, DeJoy is under mounting pressure to resign. Instead he’s promoting a 10-year plan to remake the service and telling critics: “Get used to me.”