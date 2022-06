In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, right, is seated beside her attorney, Christian Everdell, as they watch the prosecutor speak during her sentencing, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend 20 years in prison for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case.

Prosecutors asked for 30 to 55 years for Maxwell. She was convicted last December of recruiting and grooming 14 to 17-year-old girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein over a ten-year period beginning in 1994.

Maxwell sought a five-year prison sentence. She was on suicide watch prior to sentencing.