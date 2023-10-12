Giant Funding Bill Floated

There is a bipartisan push on Capitol Hill to pass an emergency aid package to help Israel, but the biggest question will be whether to tie it to additional funding for Ukraine.

Texas Senator John Cornyn wants the aid packages combined, stating that the U.S. has a responsibility to help its allies as the most prosperous country in the world. That will be opposed by some far-right wing republicans in Congress, who fought to keep Ukraine aid out of a short-term spending package. There is even talk of adding border security funding to the bill.