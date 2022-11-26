Giants-Cowboys Sets NFL Regular-Season Record For Viewers

Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) celebrates with Dalton Schultz (86), Sean McKeon (84) and Jake Ferguson (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) celebrates with Dalton Schultz (86), Sean McKeon (84) and Jake Ferguson (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — The Thanksgiving afternoon game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys set the mark for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. The Cowboys’ 28-20 victory Thursday on Fox averaged 42 million viewers, according to Nielsen, surpassing the 41.55 million average for the Dec. 3, 1990, Monday night game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers on ABC. Average viewer record numbers go back to 1988. The average viewership for the three Thanksgiving Day games was 33.5 million, surpassing the previous high of 32.9 million in 1993, when only two games were aired.