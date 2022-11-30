Gillibrand Pushes For Money To Address 9-11 Program Funding Gap

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants lawmakers to address a funding shortfall for a 9-11 program. The Democrat wants Congress to pass the 9-11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act.

The measure would add three-point-six billion dollars to close an impending funding gap for the World Trade Center Health Program. If it’s not passed, Gillibrand says a funding shortfall will limit the program’s ability to provide services starting in fiscal year 2025.

The program provides free medical monitoring and treatment for those suffering health conditions related to the 9/11 terror attacks.