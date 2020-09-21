NATIONAL

Ginsburg’s Death Puts Roe v. Wade On The Ballot In November

(AP)–The Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is heightening a sense of alarm among supporters of abortion rights. And it’s fueling a surge of optimism among abortion opponents.

If President Donald Trump is able to install his nominee in that seat, both sides agree there’s a better chance than ever that the court could overturn or undermine Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump won over skeptical anti-abortion leaders with multiple pledges to combat abortion, including choosing Supreme Court justices open to dismantling Roe.

