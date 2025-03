A male giraffe has died at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville. Zookeepers say the giraffe named Malcolm fell inside the giraffe barn on February 22nd and was seriously injured.

Attempts to lift him to his feet were unsuccessful and zookeepers decided to euthanize him. The four-year-old giraffe arrived in Brownsville in January and was the tallest giraffe to ever live at the zoo.