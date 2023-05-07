Girl, 17, Killed In California Party Shooting That Wounds 5

Police investigate an incident on Columbus Avenue connected to another on West Seventh Street after midnight, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Chico, Calif. Officials say officers responding around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)

(AP) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting at a party near a college campus in Northern California. Officials say officers responding around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico. The five surviving victims all have non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The police chief says officers had been called to the same address about 30 minutes earlier and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm. That suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away near California State University, Chico.