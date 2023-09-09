Giuliani Asks Judge To Rescind Charges

Rudy Giuliani is asking a Georgia judge to rescind the election interference charges against him. He’s been indicted along with 18 others over their alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

On Friday, Giuliani’s lawyers argued the indictment “fails to provide sufficient notice as to what he must defend against at trial…” All 19 defendants, including former president Trump, have pled not guilty to the charges. Giuliani is also facing three defamation lawsuits connected to the 2020 election.